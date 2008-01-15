De quen é a colleita: a política de certificación de sementes orgánicas

Unha nova publicación de GRAIN
Millóns de labregos de todo o mundo practican o que a miúdo se denomina agricultura orgánica e máis de mil millóns de persoas obteñen a maior parte dos seus alimentos destas granxas. Aínda que só unha pequena parte destas producións son certificados como "orgánicas" por axentes externos e poucos dos alimentos que producen son etiquetaxes como orgánicos, o mercado mundial de alimentos orgánicos está a medrar –como tamén as presións en favor da certificación. Algúns sosteñen que este pulo do mercado orgánico representa unha gran oportunidade para os pequenos agricultores, pero evidentemente hai moitos desafíos, e moitos temen que os actuais sistemas de certificación orgánica están, en realidade, logrando o contrario –preparando o escenario para que a grande agroindustria tome o control. Agora, estas tensións están chegando tamén ás sementes.
A meirande parte da agricultura orgánica no mundo baséase na riqueza de diversidade de sementes que os agricultores crearon e sostiveron a través de xeracións de sistemas locais de intercambio e mellora de sementes e dos coñecementos tradicionais. Pero, hoxe, as novas normas que se aplican ás sementes na agricultura orgánica, máis en sintonía coas necesidades das corporacións de sementes que cos gardiáns das mesmas, están a provocar problemas en todas partes, con consecuencias potencialmente devastadoras para os sistemas de sementes dos agricultores.
Este documento ofrece unha primeira visión global dos regulamentos relativos ás sementes na agricultura orgánica e avalíase o significado desta regulamentación para o futuro da agricultura orgánica e dos millóns de agricultores que a sosteñen.
A información está dispoñible en liña en: http://www.grain.org/briefings/?ide=209
Tamén proporcionamos un cadro anexo cos detalles do que diversos organismos reguladores de todo o mundo din sobre sementes orgánicas: http://www.grain.org/m/?ide=166
