Manhá vou trabalhar. Entrarei na aula, onde com seguridade faltaram alguns nenos e nenas. As suas famílias sim querem que manhá as aulas estejam baleiras.
Hai muitas razons para fazer folga. Mil, milheiros… Os recortes no professorado, nos orçamentos, Educaçom para a Cidadania, as bolsas, as matrículas… Muitas razons e graves… Por isso entende-se menos a falta de unidade sindical. Por isso entende-se menos que o que tinha que unir a todos os sindicatos para tumbar este despropósito, quede em segundo lugar e se fagam convocatórias sem contar com todos, ou se rejeitem convocatórias em base a estratégias que nom som útiles para afrontar a ofensiva que estamos a sofrer. Sei que os tempos e os espaços som diferentes, Galiza, os outros territórios do Estado…, mas som cada vez mais consciente de que os relojos, em todo o estado, e em toda Europa, devem sincronizar-se se queremos sobreviver a este desastre.
Manhá irei trabalhar porque o meu sindicato nom convoca folga, e no meu centro de trabalho ninguém secundará a folga que vam respaldar milheiros de ensinates, e alumnos e alumnas do Estado. Todo o mundo comenta que nom hai unidade sindical, e o ánimo baixa, e as loitas parecem inútiles, sem resultado, mentres o ministro Wert, ensina o seu sorriso para anunciar um novo triunfo neoliberal.
Hoje na aula lemos a biografia de Miguel Hernández. Que foi o que matou ao poeta? O cárcere ou a tristeza? Mentres se siguem escrevendo discursos para explicar o que se fai ou se desfai desde as cúpulas sindicais, mentres se redactan circulares internas para pôr as lindes da acçom ou da nom-acçom, mentres se especula sobre as intençons dos outros e bailam as cifras que midem umha cada vez mais questionada representatividade e legitimidade, o poder, esses homes e mulheres do gram poder, estam preparando com uniom, o futuro das nossas nenas, o futuro dos nossos nenos…, um futuro de pam e cebolas.
