Gustavo Duch-. A Mariela coñécena en moitas aldeíñas de Cuba, Haití e a República Dominicana. O seu laburo –ela é arxentina– é apoiar as organizacións campesiñas nas súas loitas pola dignidade no mundo rural. Un laburo moi serio, pois. Agora, coas sesións de quimioterapia que lle mandaron non viaxa, pero tanto ten. Os visitados véñena ver. Como a familia do seu amigo haitiano Ouslade. O fillo de Ouslade mirou vergoñoso o seu papá. —Mira papá, Mariela quedou sen pelo. —Non Adrien, o que acontece é que o ten gardado.
